Ultraman: Rising, il poster svela la data di uscita su Netflix: Il film Ultraman: Rising è diretto da Shannon Tindle - già nel team di progetti come Samurai Jack, Coraline e Megamind - in collaborazione con John Aoshima. La sinossi anticipa: Quando la superstar ...movieplayer

Netflix’s Ultraman: Rising Animated Film Sets Release Date and Shares New Images: Blu-ray and streaming distribution of their 55-year-old franchise; a new Marvel Comics series; an English dub of the CG-anime series based on manga. In 2021, we got the premiere of Shin Ultraman, a ...msn

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HBO Max: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is an American superhero fantasy-drama film. Directed by James Wan, Black Manta is back with a vendetta to avenge his father’s death from Aquaman, and a cat-and-mouse ...msn