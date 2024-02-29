Tottenham-Crystal Palace | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Tottenham-Crystal Palace, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Tottenham-Crystal Palace è una partita valida per la ventisettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Nell’ultimo fine settimana il Tottenham ha “riposato”. Gli Spurs avrebbero dovuto giocare il derby londinese con il Chelsea dell’ex Mauricio Pochettino ma i Blues erano impegnati nella finale di League Cup, poi persa ai supplementari con il Liverpool. In attesa di recuperare il match, gli uomini di Ange Postecoglou hanno visto allontanarsi in classifica la loro più agguerrita diretta concorrente, l’Aston Villa, che battendo 4-2 il Nottingham Forest al Villa Park ha consolidato il quarto posto ed è volata a -5 su Son e compagni, costretti ad inseguire ...
