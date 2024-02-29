The Walking Dead | Daryl Dixon | svelata la data d' uscita della Stagione 2

The Walking

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, svelata la data d'uscita della Stagione 2 (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) La seconda Stagione dello spin-off sarà intitolata The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol. In Italia la prima è ancora inedita Il finale di The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon svelava in anteprima agli spettatori che il personaggio non solo avrebbe fatto ritorno in una seconda Stagione, ma che ci sarebbe stata la reunion con il personaggio di Carol. Ora la Stagione 2 ha una data d'uscita. Mentre è appena iniziata la programmazione di The Ones Who Live, che ha anche rivelato cosa è successo a Rick Grimes in tutti questi anni, Norman Reedus ha svelato che The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of ...
