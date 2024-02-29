St Louis City vs New York City FC – probabili formazioni

St Louis City vs New York City FC – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Per la prima volta nella stagione regolare della MLS, il St Louis City accoglierà il New York City FC al CityPark per un incontro della seconda giornata domenica 3 marzo. Nel match d’esordio, il St Louis ha rimontato un gol di svantaggio per pareggiare 1-1 con il Real Salt Lake, mentre i Pigeons sono stati sconfitti 1-0 dallo Charlotte FC. Il calcio di inizio di St Louis City vs New York City FC è previsto alle 2:30 Anteprima della partita St Louis City vs New York City FC a che punto sono le due squadre St ...
