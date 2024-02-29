St Johnstone vs Livingston – probabili formazioni

St Johnstone vs Livingston – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Sabato 2 marzo sarà una partita cruciale tra due squadre in fondo alla Scottish Premiership: il St Johnstone ospiterà il Livingston. I Lions sono attualmente a 11 punti di distanza dalla salvezza e questo incontro offre loro la possibilità di chiuderla, mentre i padroni di casa cercheranno di allontanarsi ulteriormente dalla zona retrocessione. Il calcio di inizio di St Johnstone vs Livingston è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita St Johnstone vs Livingston a che punto sono le due squadre St Johnstone Il St Johnstone ha interrotto la sua striscia di sconfitte di quattro partite a metà settimana raccogliendo tre punti importanti contro l’Aberdeen, che hanno contribuito a spingerlo lontano dai due posti di retrocessione. I gol di ...
