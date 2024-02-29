“Sinatra | the man & his music” | Gianluca Guidi interpreta la vita e la musica di Frank in un progetto speciale tra teatro e canzone

“Sinatra: the man & his music”: Gianluca Guidi interpreta la vita e la musica di Frank in un progetto speciale tra teatro e canzone (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) ROMA – Gianluca Guidi porta sul palcoscenico “Sinatra: the man &; his music”, spettacolo diretto da Gianluca Guidi e scritto dallo stesso Guidi e Tiziana D’Anella. Insieme all’attore e cantante, è in scena anche il trio jazz formato da Stefano Sabatini al pianoforte, Dario Rosciglione al contrabbasso e Marco Rovinelli alla batteria. Francis Albert Sinatra, più comunemente noto come “Frank”, nacque a Hoboken (New Jersey) il 12 dicembre 1915. Una vita tra le più longeve della storia musicale mondiale, che ha accompagnato, con la sua voce, oltre quattro generazioni. L’uomo Sinatra, controverso per molti aspetti, capace di incantare sul palcoscenico milioni di persone ...
