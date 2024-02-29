“Sinatra | the man & his music” | Gianluca Guidi interpreta la vita e la musica di Frank in un progetto speciale tra teatro e canzone

“Sinatra: the man & his music”: Gianluca Guidi interpreta la vita e la musica di Frank in un progetto speciale tra teatro e ...
ROMA – Gianluca Guidi porta sul palcoscenico “Sinatra: the man & his music”, spettacolo diretto da Gianluca Guidi e scritto dallo stesso Guidi e Tiziana ... (webmagazine24)
Altre Notizie
The Compost: Tips to avoid eco-anxiety, a gondola greenlight and a hike to check out this weekend: This week’s newsletter also has updates on the Chiquita Canyon landfill, lessons learned from last year’s winter storms and a look at clean semi trucks.ocregister
Italian food in Mission Hills is a classic delight at this restaurant: Fettuccine Alfredo is served with a choice of chicken or shrimp. Spaghetti and meatballs is iconic. Almost there is penne Bolognese. And once again, there’s a combination — in this case of pesto ...dailynews
Comedian and actor Richard Lewis passed away: What was the cause of death: Beloved comedian and actor Richard Lewis, best known for starring in "Curb Your Enthusiasm," passed away at age 76 on Tuesday, Feb. 27th.spoiler.bolavip