Rare Disease Day 2024 - Call for greater awareness of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy - special film launched

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) - BARCELONA, Spain and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 29,/PRNewswire/Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading Europeanty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and Minoryx Therapeutics, a late stage biotech company focused on the development of therapies for orphan central nervous system disorders, reaffirm their commitment onDayto finding better treatments for patients suffering from a range ofs, such as leukodystrophy, including X-(X-ALD) and more specifi(cALD). This...

Rare Disease Day celebrated at Pediatrics dept AIIMS Bhopal: Rare Disease Day was celebrated by the Center of Excellence for Rare Diseases and Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS Bhopal. This year's theme is "The Zebra". On this occasion, Professor (Dr) Ajai Singh, ...dailypioneer

Oxford mum urges people to join research into Rare Diseases: A mum whose daughter has a Rare Disease has urged people to join national research into similar conditions. Lucy's daughter Bea has Muckle-Wells syndrome - an autoinflammatory Disease. The 12-year-old ...aol

Moray grandmother thanks surgeons for beating one-in-a-million cancer: Because the cancer is so Rare, there are no hospitals in Scotland which treat the Disease and Elizabeth was sent to the Peritoneal Malligancy Unit at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital – one of ...northern-scot.co.uk