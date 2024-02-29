Prada Mode si sposta a Los Angeles: ecco tutto quello che sappiamo (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024)PradaMode è ufficiale si sposterà a Los Angeles. La nuova iterazione dell’attivazione architettonica e culturale di Prada presenterà la terza edizione di The Double Club, un progetto di Carsten Höller, in collaborazione con Luna Luna. Si terrà il 7 e l’8 marzo presso il Luna Luna Studio e sarà aperto al pubblico nei due giorni successivi.
A Los Angeles, il progetto PradaMode sarà incentrato su un’installazione site-specific in un vasto magazzino nel cuore dell’Arts District e si baserà su diversi tropi caratteristici di Höller, come “il principio della divisione e la macchina del divertimento all’interno dell’estetica carnevalesca”, ha sottolineato il brand Prada in un comunicato. “La fisicità dell’opera parte da un’unica superficie e applica ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
