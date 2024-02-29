Christopher Nolan Was Working Cillian Murphy super Hard On Oppenheimer. The Sweet Way Robert Downey Jr. Advocated For Him: Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy have been working together. From 2005’s Batman Begins to Oppenheimer, the king of the 2024 Oscar Nominees, actor and director have made quite a run of films that ...cinemablend

'Oppenheimer' Bags Top Honors at PGA Awards Ahead of Potential Oscars Glory: Beyond Oppenheimer, standout recipients at the PGA Awards included Hulu's The Bear, honored with the Danny Thomas Award for episodic comedy series, alongside RuPaul's Drag Race and Last Week Tonight ...lamag

‘Oppenheimer’ super favorito agli Oscar: E non hanno (quasi) dubbi che ‘Oppenheimer’ possa conquistare più statuette di tutti, dopo aver collezionato 12 candidature agli Oscar, 5 Golden Globe, 7 Bafta e 8 Critics Choice Award, una ...ilsannioquotidiano