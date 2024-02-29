' Oppenheimer' super favorito agli Oscar

Oppenheimer super

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
'Oppenheimer' super favorito agli Oscar (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Roma, 29 feb. (Adnkronos) - La Notte degli Oscar si avvicina e, aspettando di poter rivedere per la quarta volta sul palco del Dolby Theatre Jimmy Kimmel, come conduttore, insieme a ospiti del calibro di Al Pacino, Nicolas Cage o Zendaya, gli esperti di Sisal hanno già pronosticato i vincitori. E non hanno (quasi) dubbi che 'Oppenheimer' possa conquistare più statuette di tutti, dopo aver collezionato 12 candidature agli Oscar, 5 Golden Globe, 7 Bafta e 8 Critics Choice Award, una candidatura al Cesar, 5 candidature a People's Choice Awar. Solo in Italia - ricorda una nota Sisal - la pellicola ha incassato 27,2 milioni di euro, un successo che, secondo gli esperti Sisal, varrà la vittoria di ben 8 statuette. L'avvincente storia del fisico che mise a punto la bomba atomica porterà a Christopher Nolan il riconoscimento ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

'Oppenheimer' super favorito agli Oscar

  • Oppenheimer super

    Il film Oppenheimer è arrivato su Peacock, ottenendo il debutto migliore di un titolo a pagamento sulla piattaforma, Superando anche Super Mario Bros. ... (movieplayer)

  • Oppenheimer super

    Christopher Nolan è convinto che l'incasso stellare e la popolarità di Oppenheimer stiano a indicare che gli spettatori sentono il desiderio di qualcosa di ... (comingsoon)

  • Oppenheimer super

    Le ultime notizie dai Golden Globe 2024, in diretta: gli aggiornamenti sui premi americani di cinema e tv e i nomi di tutti i vincitori. (corriere)

Altre Notizie

Christopher Nolan Was Working Cillian Murphy super Hard On Oppenheimer. The Sweet Way Robert Downey Jr. Advocated For Him: Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy have been working together. From 2005’s Batman Begins to Oppenheimer, the king of the 2024 Oscar Nominees, actor and director have made quite a run of films that ...cinemablend

'Oppenheimer' Bags Top Honors at PGA Awards Ahead of Potential Oscars Glory: Beyond Oppenheimer, standout recipients at the PGA Awards included Hulu's The Bear, honored with the Danny Thomas Award for episodic comedy series, alongside RuPaul's Drag Race and Last Week Tonight ...lamag

Oppenheimersuper favorito agli Oscar: E non hanno (quasi) dubbi che ‘Oppenheimer’ possa conquistare più statuette di tutti, dopo aver collezionato 12 candidature agli Oscar, 5 Golden Globe, 7 Bafta e 8 Critics Choice Award, una ...ilsannioquotidiano

Video di Tendenza

Video Oppenheimer super
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.