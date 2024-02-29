One-Punch Man | svelato il trailer dell' attesissima Stagione 3 dell' anime

One-Punch Man: svelato il trailer dell'attesissima Stagione 3 dell'anime (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) J.C. Staff tornerà alla guida dell'anime in questa terza Stagione Il trailer ufficiale della Stagione 3 di One-Punch Man è stato pubblicato su YouTube e ha rivelato che J.C. Staff, che ha animato la seconda Stagione, è tornato come animatore principale anche di questa terza. Il trailer è incentrato su Garou, il "mostro umano" che è stato preso dall'Associazione dei Mostri e che finalmente risveglia le sue vere capacità. I fan possono dare un'occhiata al trailer della Stagione 3 di One-Punch Man con i sottotitoli in inglese, intitolato "Supreme Power VS Ultimate Fear". One-Punch Man 3, la sinossi ...
