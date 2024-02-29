Neuromancer | Apple TV+ ordina ufficialmente la serie dagli autori di Jack Ryan

Neuromancer Apple

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Neuromancer: Apple TV+ ordina ufficialmente la serie dagli autori di Jack Ryan (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Secondo gli ultimi rumor Robert Pattinson potrebbe essere il protagonista dello show, tratto dai romanzi di William Gibson Dopo gli insistenti rumor di questi mesi, Apple TV+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera alla nuova serie di fantascienza Neuromancer, basata sull'omonimo romanzo d'esordio di William Gibson. Coproduzione tra Skydance Television e Anonymous Content, Neuromancer sarà prodotta anche dalla DreamCrew Entertainment di Drake. Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Dark Winds) e J.D. Dillard (Devotion, The Outsider) svilupperanno il progetto per la TV. Roland sarà anche showrunner e Dillard dirigerà l'episodio pilota. In totale, la prima stagione sarà composta da 10 episodi, come da prassi per Apple TV+. Neuromancer seguirà ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Neuromante di William Gibson annunciato per Apple TV Plus

  • Neuromancer Apple

    Apple starebbe corteggiando l'attuale interprete di Batman per averlo come protagonista del suo nuovo adattamento Lo scorso anno Apple TV+ aveva annunciato lo ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

Neuromancer: Apple TV+ ordina ufficialmente la serie dagli autori di Jack Ryan: Dopo gli insistenti rumor di questi mesi, Apple TV+ ha ufficialmente dato il via libera alla nuova serie di fantascienza Neuromancer, basata sull'omonimo romanzo d'esordio di William Gibson.movieplayer

Neuromancer gets live-action adaptation on Apple TV+: William Gibson’s highly acclaimed novel Neuromancer will get a live-action adaptation on Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Ttech giant/streamer has put in an order for 10 episodes based ...msn

‘Ray Donovan’ Offshoot Series Set At Paramount+ From Guy Ritchie & ‘Top Boy’ Creator Ronan Bennett: The Donovans, a new series loosely based on Showtime's popular drama Ray Donovan is set at Paramount+, with Guy Ritchie attached to direct and EP.deadline

Video di Tendenza

Video Neuromancer Apple
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.