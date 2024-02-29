MWC 2024 | Huawei Multilayer Ransomware Protection MRP Solution Becomes the First to Get Tolly-certified

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei's Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) Solution was certified by Tolly Group, an authoritative international testing organization. The test results show that Huawei MRP detected 100% of the Ransomware samples through network-storage collaboration. Network devices can perceive information and level of the Ransomware, and collaborate with storage devices for blocking and Protection, restoring services to the normal state. Ransomware attacks continue to be a global threat, with the service, IT, and manufacturing industries being the primary targets. Therefore, it is crucial ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
MWC 2024, Huawei: le sfide digitali e le opportunità
Google Pixel 8 e Pixel 8 Pro durante il Mobile World Congress 2024 sono stati premiati con il titolo di "Phone of the Year" L'articolo Google Pixel 8 è il ... (tuttoandroid)
Lenovo e Motorola hanno lanciato Smart Connect, una soluzione software che unisce e crea connessione tra ecosistemi digitali, dando vita ad un’esperienza ... (webmagazine24)
Il Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, l’evento di connettività più grande e influente al mondo ha aperto le sue porte presso la Fira Barcelona – Gran Via (dal ... (moltouomo)
Pixel 8 e Pixel 8 Pro si aggiudicano il premio "miglior smartphone" al MWC 2024: Le nomination sono: la serie iPhone 15 Pro, OnePlus Open, la serie Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 e la serie Google Pixel 8. And the winner is: "Google Pixel 8". Al Mobile World Congress ...hdblog
MWC: la ripresa degli smartphone è in corso. IDC prevede +2,8% nel 2024: All'apertura del Mobile World Congress di Barcellona, International Data Corporation (IDC) pubblica previsioni positive per il mercato mondiale degli smartphone.e-duesse
MWC 2024: Top 5 delle tecnologie che ci hanno lasciato senza parole (Unsplash): Lenovo ha presentato Project Crystal, un concept laptop con un display Micro-LED trasparente da 17,3 pollici, al MWC 2024. Questo laptop Windows 11 non è in vendita, ma mostra le possibilità ...notebookcheck