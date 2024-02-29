MWC 2024 | Huawei Multilayer Ransomware Protection MRP Solution Becomes the First to Get Tolly-certified

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) - BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28,/PRNewswire/At MWC Barcelona's(MRP)wasbyGroup, an authoritative international testing organization. The test results show thatMRP detected 100% of thesamples through network-storage collaboration. Network devices can perceive information and level of the, and collaborate with storage devices for blocking and, restoring services to the normal state.attacks continue to be a global threat, with the service, IT, and manufacturing industries being the primary targets. Therefore, it is crucial ...