MTV EMAs 2024, sarà Manchester a ospitare l’edizione 2024 (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) , il più grande show dedicato alla celebrazione della musica avrà luogo alla Manchester Co-op Live Arena domenica 10 novembre 2024. Andiamo a saperne di più. MTV EMAs 2024 a Manchester MTV ha annunciato oggi 29 febbraio 2024 che la prossima edizione degli MTV EMAs si svolgerà a Manchester in Inghilterra. Giunta alla sua 30esima edizione, la più grande celebrazione mondiale della musica torna in Inghilterra. E per la prima volta a Manchester. In diretta dalla nuovissima Manchester Co-op Live Arena, costruita per l’occasione, lo show, che vedrà sul palco i più grandi artisti del panorama musicale internazionale. sarà trasmesso domenica 10 novembre ...
