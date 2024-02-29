Mobile World Congress 2024 | poche novità per un mercato in transizione

Mobile World Congress, le novita' tecnologiche da Barcellona - Economia - Ansa.it
Durante il Mobile World Congress di Barcellona, Lenovo ha presentato i suoi nuovi notebook pensati per la clientela business ed enterprise equipaggiati anche ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Pechino, 27 feb – (Xinhua) – L’edizione 2024 del Mobile World Congress, la principale fiera commerciale al mondo per la tecnologia Mobile e le industrie ... (romadailynews)
Per il primo giorno del Mobile World Congress 2024 Intel ha annunciato alcuni nuovi chip e nuove soluzioni dedicate alle reti 5G, all’Edge Computing ed all’AI ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Meta plans launch of new AI language model Llama 3 in July, The Information reports: Meta Platforms is planning to release the newest version of its artificial-intelligence large language model Llama 3 in July which would give better responses to contentious questions posed by users, ...tech.hindustantimes
Il flip phone HONOR è in arrivo nel 2024, è ufficiale: a confermarlo il CEO George Zhao: In quest'ottica al Mobile World Congress l'azienda cinese ha presentato la nuova funzionalità AI Eye Tracking implementata sul top di gamma Magic 6 Pro, che sfrutta appunto l'IA per monitorare i ...hwupgrade
Dell Unveils Future of Work with AI-Integrated PC Lineup Featuring Self-Healing Capabilities: Dell’s promises are not merely speculative; they are backed by their latest hardware unveilings at events like the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Here, Dell showcased new iterations of its ...msn