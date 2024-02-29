LIVE Sci alpino | Prova discesa Kvitfjell 2024 in DIRETTA | il maltempo non dà tregua neanche in Scandinavia | cancellata

LIVE Sci alpino, Prova discesa Kvitfjell 2024 in DIRETTA: il maltempo non dà tregua neanche in Scandinavia, cancellata (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE I PETTORALI DI PARTENZA 10.07: Per oggi è tutto, appuntamento a domani con la prima (e unica) Prova cronometrata della discesa di Kvitfjell. Buona giornata 10.05: Buongiorno agli amici di OA Sport. Non di svolgerà la Prova cronometrata di oggi sulla pista di Kvitfjell. A causa della nevicata in corso e della scarsa visibilità si è deciso di annullare il test. Resta in programma quello di domani che farà da prologo alla discesa di sabato. Le previsioni per i prossimi giorni sono tutto sommato buone e dunque non dovrebbero esserci altri rinvii o cancellazioni Buongiorno e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della prima Prova della discesa libera di ...
