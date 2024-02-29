LIVE F1 | GP Bahrain 2024 in DIRETTA | tutto pronto per il via | Leclerc e Sainz sfidano Verstappen

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA12.26 Sale la tensione a Sakhir, siamo pronti per il via. Ricordiamo che questa FP1 si disputerà con le luci del giorno e temperature elevate. La FP2 delle ore 16.00, invece, sarà sotto le luci dei riflettori e con temperature che rivedremo anche in occasione di qualifiche e gara. 12.23 Se ci riferiamo esclusivamente al Gran Prix Circuit… – In 9 occasioni (50,0%) il vincitore è partito dalla pole position. – In 14 occasioni (77,8%) il vincitore è partito dalla prima fila. Sul GP Circuit, i piloti peggio qualificati capaci di vincere sono stati Fernando Alonso e Jenson Button, scattati dal 4° posto rispettivamente nel 2006 e nel 2009. 12.20 Piloti in attività con almeno una vittoria a Sakhir. 5 – HAMILTON Lewis (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021) 3 – ALONSO Fernando (2005, 2006, 2010*) 1 – PEREZ Sergio (2020°) 1 – ...

