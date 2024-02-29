LIVE F1 | GP Bahrain 2024 in DIRETTA | tutto pronto per il via | Leclerc e Sainz sfidano Verstappen

LIVE Bahrain

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE F1, GP Bahrain 2024 in DIRETTA: tutto pronto per il via, Leclerc e Sainz sfidano Verstappen (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.26 Sale la tensione a Sakhir, siamo pronti per il via. Ricordiamo che questa FP1 si disputerà con le luci del giorno e temperature elevate. La FP2 delle ore 16.00, invece, sarà sotto le luci dei riflettori e con temperature che rivedremo anche in occasione di qualifiche e gara. 12.23 Se ci riferiamo esclusivamente al Gran Prix Circuit… – In 9 occasioni (50,0%) il vincitore è partito dalla pole position. – In 14 occasioni (77,8%) il vincitore è partito dalla prima fila. Sul GP Circuit, i piloti peggio qualificati capaci di vincere sono stati Fernando Alonso e Jenson Button, scattati dal 4° posto rispettivamente nel 2006 e nel 2009. 12.20 Piloti in attività con almeno una vittoria a Sakhir. 5 – HAMILTON Lewis (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021) 3 – ALONSO Fernando (2005, 2006, 2010*) 1 – PEREZ Sergio (2020°) 1 – ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

E ora si gira: Bahrain, Libere 1 LIVE alle 12.30

  • LIVE Bahrain

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.11 L’ALBO D’ORO DEL GP DEL Bahrain 2014 Manama Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2015 Manama Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2016 ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Bahrain

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 11.45 Buongiorno e benvenuti a Sakhir! Tra 45 minuti esatti scatterà ufficialmente il Mondiale di F1 ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Bahrain

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Programma, orari e tv della giornata – Statistiche, numeri e curiosità del GP del Bahrain – La preview del ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

LIVE F1 GP Bahrain: segui le prove libere 1 in diretta: Si accendono i motori sul Mondiale 2024 con la prima sessione mattutina di giri liberi: segui dalle 12.30 la cronaca attraverso la nostra diretta testuale ...autosprint.corrieredellosport

Bahrain GP: LIVE F1 updates and video highlights from practice, qualifying and race at 2024 season-opener: Follow LIVE updates and the best video from Thursday's practice sessions at the 2024 Formula 1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.skysports

Bahrain Grand Prix first practice - radio & text: And we'll keep you signed in. You need one to watch LIVE TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.bbc.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Bahrain
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.