LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: inizia l’incontro con l’azzurro al servizio (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 40-40 servizio vincente provvidenziale di Darderi. 30-40 Palla break Cerundolo. Il sudamericano si difende e raccoglie l’errore di rovescio dell’avversario. 30-30 Scappa via in lunghezza il rovescio lungolinea dell’azzurro. 30-15 L’argentino arriva bene sul primo drop dell’incontro e conquista il punto. 30-0 Decolla la risposta di rovescio di Cerundolo. 15-0 Si parte con il servizio vincente di Darderi. PRIMO SET 18:06 In corso il riscaldamento prepartita. Tra poco più di tre minuti via al match con l’azzurro al servizio. 18:04 Accolti dall’applauso dei pochissimi spettatori entrano in campo Luciano ...
Luciano Darderi Faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Santiago ATP 250 Round of 16: The match will be played at the Court Jaime Fillol in Santiago. The LIVE TV broadcast of Darderi-Cerundolo at the Santiago 2024 tournament will be aired on Sky Sport Tennis. The match is also ...ilmessaggero

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundulo Prediction and LIVE Streaming Details of Chile Open 2024 Clash: Darderi Aims to Extend Good Run: The final match between Darderi and Cerundolo was at the Rio Open this year, and Cerundolo equaled the stats by winning it 6-2, 6-2. The head-to-head remains 2-2. The match will be streaming LIVE on ...thesportsrush

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo Preview & Prediction | 2024 Chile Open | Round of 16: Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo will be televised LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK Where can I stream Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the UK Sky Sports subscribers can stream Luciano ...thestatszone

