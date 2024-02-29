LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 6-3 | ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurro si aggiudica il primo set

LIVE Darderi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 6-3, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurro si aggiudica il primo set (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match SECONDO SET 6-3 primo SET Darderi! Servizio, dritto e stop volley in allungo. In bello stile Luciano chiude il primo set. 40-15 DUE SET POINT Darderi. Quarto ACE dell’italoargentino! 30-15 C’è purtroppo anche il primo doppio fallo di Darderi. 30-0 Arriva il terzo ACE dell’azzurro. 15-0 Perfetto il dritto lungolinea vincente di Luciano. 3-5 Game Cerundolo. Servizio e dritto a segno per il sudamericano. Darderi serve ora per il set. 40-0 Servizio vincente del mancino argentino. 30-0 Scappa via anche questo rovescio dell’azzurro. 15-0 In corridoio il rovescio in palleggio di Darderi. 5-2 Game ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: sfida al meno forte dei fratelli argentini

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 30-15 ACE numero due dell’azzurro. 15-15 Luciano perde totalmente il controllo del rovescio ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 30-30 Lunga di un soffio la risposta di rovescio di Darderi. 15-30 Decisamente meglio in ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 40-40 servizio vincente provvidenziale di Darderi. 30-40 Palla break Cerundolo. Il ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Luciano Darderi Faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Santiago ATP 250 Round of 16: The match will be played at the Court Jaime Fillol in Santiago. The LIVE TV broadcast of Darderi-Cerundolo at the Santiago 2024 tournament will be aired on Sky Sport Tennis. The match is also ...ilmessaggero

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundulo Prediction and LIVE Streaming Details of Chile Open 2024 Clash: Darderi Aims to Extend Good Run: The final match between Darderi and Cerundolo was at the Rio Open this year, and Cerundolo equaled the stats by winning it 6-2, 6-2. The head-to-head remains 2-2. The match will be streaming LIVE on ...thesportsrush

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo Preview & Prediction | 2024 Chile Open | Round of 16: Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo will be televised LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK Where can I stream Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the UK Sky Sports subscribers can stream Luciano ...thestatszone

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Darderi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.