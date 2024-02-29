LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 6-3 3-6 | ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA | l’argentino porta il match al terzo set

LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 6-3 3-6, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: l’argentino porta il match al terzo set (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match terzo SET 6-3 Secondo set Cerundolo. Con un ACE il sudamericano chiude il secondo parziale. Si va al terzo. 40-0 Servizio e dritto a segno per l’argentino. Fioccano i set pont. 30-0 Ancora un brutto errore di dritto da parte dell’azzurro. 15-0 Colpisce male il dritto anomalo Darderi. 5-3 Break Cerundolo. Secondo doppio fallo di uno sciagurato game per l’italoargentino. Cerundolo serve ora per portare il match al terzo set. 15-40 Scappa via la risposta di rovescio dell’argentino. 0-40 Tre palle break Cerundolo. L’azzurro non chiude un comodo rovescio, incartandosi sul ...
LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: sfida al meno forte dei fratelli argentini

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundulo Prediction and LIVE Streaming Details of Chile Open 2024 Clash: Darderi Aims to Extend Good Run: The final match between Darderi and Cerundolo was at the Rio Open this year, and Cerundolo equaled the stats by winning it 6-2, 6-2. The head-to-head remains 2-2.

Luciano Darderi Faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Santiago ATP 250 Round of 16: In a few hours, the Italian tennis player Luciano Darderi will take to the court against the Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ranked 161st in the world) in the round of 16 of the Santiago ATP 250.

A che ora Darderi-Cerundolo oggi, ATP Santiago 2024: dove vederlo in tv, programma, streaming: Si completeranno oggi, giovedì 29 febbraio, gli ottavi di finale del main draw di singolare maschile del Chile Open 2024 di tennis, torneo di categoria ATP 250: l'azzurro Luciano Darderi, in tabellone

