LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 6-3 3-6 4-3 | ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA | fasi decisive dell’incontro

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAIl programma del match 40-40 Secondo doppio fallo del game dell’argentino. 40-30 Scarico su questo rovescio in uscita dal servizio. 40-15 Incredibilmente la palla non rimbalza, con Luciano che resta basito. 30-15 Arriva il doppio fallo di, il primo del suo incontro. 30-0 Decolla il dritto in corsa di. 15-0 Servizio e dritto a segno per l’argentino. 4-3 Game. Scappa via la risposta di dritto di. 40-30 Perfetto il dritto inside out diche termina sulla riga. 30-30 Peccato. Scambio in cui i due per la prima volta utilizzano spesso il rovescio in back, fino all’errore con il dritto incrociato dell’azzurro. 30-15 Palla corta di dritto che torna a distanza di due ...

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundulo Prediction and LIVE Streaming Details of Chile Open 2024 Clash: Darderi Aims to Extend Good Run: The final match between Darderi and Cerundolo was at the Rio Open this year, and Cerundolo equaled the stats by winning it 6-2, 6-2. The head-to-head remains 2-2. The match will be streaming LIVE on ...thesportsrush

Luciano Darderi Faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Santiago ATP 250 Round of 16: In a few hours, the Italian tennis player Luciano Darderi will take to the court against the Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ranked 161st in the world) in the round of 16 of the Santiago ATP 250.ilmessaggero

A che ora Darderi-Cerundolo oggi, ATP Santiago 2024: dove vederlo in tv, programma, streaming: Si completeranno oggi, giovedì 29 febbraio, gli ottavi di finale del main draw di singolare maschile del Chile Open 2024 di tennis, torneo di categoria ATP 250: l'azzurro Luciano Darderi, in tabellone ...oasport