LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 6-3 3-6 3-2, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: equilibrio in avvio di terzo set (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 15-0 Stecca la risposta di dritto Darderi. 3-2 Game Darderi. Servizio e dritto a bersaglio per l’azzurro, che resta al comando. 40-30 Combinazione palla corta-passante di rovescio a segno per Cerundolo. 40-15 Arriva il quarto doppio fallo del tennista italoargentino. 40-0 Dritto vincente di rara potenza di Darderi. 30-0 Largo il recupero di dritto del sudamericano. 15-0 Servono ben tre smash all’azzurro per scardinare le difese di Cerundolo. 2-2 Game Cerundolo. Servizio e dritto a segno per l’argentino, che impatta nuovamente l’avversario. AD-40 Colpisce purtroppo male quest’ultimo dritto Luciano, che aveva la possibilità di incidere. 40-40 Darderi stavolta riesce a ...
