LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 6-3 1-2 | ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA | l’argentino prova a reagire

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAIl programma del match 15-40 Torna a picchiare con il dritto. 0-40 Tre palle break. Colpisce malissimo il rovescio in uscita dal servizio l’azzurro, che lascia andare la racchetta al suolo. 0-30 Luciano sotterra purtroppo anche questo dritto in uscita dal servizio. 0-15 Si ferma sul nastro il rovescio di, calato con questo fondamentale negli ultimi minuti. 2-1 Game. Servizio e dritto a segno per, che resta al timone del secondo set. 40-30 Aggressivo in risposta e preciso con il successivo dritto Luciano. 40-15 Di un soffio lungo il dritto in controbalzo di. 30-15 E’ lungo questo rovescio difensivo dell’azzurro. 15-15 Scappa via il dritto in uscita dal ...

A che ora Darderi-Cerundolo oggi, ATP Santiago 2024: dove vederlo in tv, programma, streaming: La diretta tv di Darderi-Cerundolo del torneo di Santiago 2024 di tennis sarà affidata a Sky Sport Tennis, mentre la diretta streaming sarà fruibile su Sky Go, Now e Tennis TV, infine per quanto ...oasport

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundulo Prediction and LIVE Streaming Details of Chile Open 2024 Clash: Darderi Aims to Extend Good Run: The final match between Darderi and Cerundolo was at the Rio Open this year, and Cerundolo equaled the stats by winning it 6-2, 6-2. The head-to-head remains 2-2. The match will be streaming LIVE on ...thesportsrush

Luciano Darderi Faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Santiago ATP 250 Round of 16: In a few hours, the Italian tennis player Luciano Darderi will take to the court against the Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ranked 161st in the world) in the round of 16 of the Santiago ATP 250.ilmessaggero