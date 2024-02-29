LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 4-1 | ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA | arriva il break dell’azzurro

LIVE Darderi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 4-1, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: arriva il break dell’azzurro (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 30-15 ACE numero due dell’azzurro. 15-15 Luciano perde totalmente il controllo del rovescio incrociato. 15-0 E’ lungo il dritto in arretramento dell’argentino. 2-4 Game Cerundolo. Lunga la risposta di rovescio dell’azzurro, che torna ora alla battuta. 40-15 Si ferma sul nastro il rovescio difensivo del sudamericano. 40-0 A metà rete la risposta di dritto di Darderi. 30-0 arriva il primo ACE dell’argentino. 15-0 Con eleganza Cerundolo mette a segno una pregevole stop volley di rovescio. 4-1 Game Darderi. Scappa via la risposta di rovescio del sudamericano. break confermato con autorità da Luciano. 40-0 Ancora un ottimo dritto del tennista ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: sfida al meno forte dei fratelli argentini

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 30-30 Lunga di un soffio la risposta di rovescio di Darderi. 15-30 Decisamente meglio in ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 40-40 servizio vincente provvidenziale di Darderi. 30-40 Palla break Cerundolo. Il ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 17:43 Buonasera e ben ritrovati nella DIRETTA LIVE scritta del match di secondo turno ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Luciano Darderi Faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Santiago ATP 250 Round of 16: The match will be played at the Court Jaime Fillol in Santiago. The LIVE TV broadcast of Darderi-Cerundolo at the Santiago 2024 tournament will be aired on Sky Sport Tennis. The match is also ...ilmessaggero

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundulo Prediction and LIVE Streaming Details of Chile Open 2024 Clash: Darderi Aims to Extend Good Run: The final match between Darderi and Cerundolo was at the Rio Open this year, and Cerundolo equaled the stats by winning it 6-2, 6-2. The head-to-head remains 2-2. The match will be streaming LIVE on ...thesportsrush

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo Preview & Prediction | 2024 Chile Open | Round of 16: Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo will be televised LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK Where can I stream Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the UK Sky Sports subscribers can stream Luciano ...thestatszone

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Darderi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.