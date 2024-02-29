LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 2-1 | ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA | break e controbreak in avvio di set

LIVE Darderi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 2-1, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: break e controbreak in avvio di set (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 30-30 Lunga di un soffio la risposta di rovescio di Darderi. 15-30 Decisamente meglio in questo caso l’argentino con il dritto successivo alla prima. 0-30 Di poco largo il dritto in uscita dal servizio di Cerundolo. 0-15 Gran riflesso a rete di Luciano, bravo a confezionare una non semplice volèe di rovescio. 2-1 Game Darderi. Con il primo ACE del match l’italoargentino tiene la battuta. 40-30 Cerundolo accorcia, ne approfitta l’azzurro andando a segno con il consueto dritto. 30-30 Sul nastro il tentativo di dritto in corsa di Darderi. 30-15 Servizio e dritto a segno per Luciano, che si carica. 15-15 Darderi perde le misure del rovescio lungolinea. 15-0 Sfonda con le accelerazioni di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo, ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA: sfida al meno forte dei fratelli argentini

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 40-40 servizio vincente provvidenziale di Darderi. 30-40 Palla break Cerundolo. Il ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match 17:43 Buonasera e ben ritrovati nella DIRETTA LIVE scritta del match di secondo turno ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Darderi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match Buongiorno e bentrovati alla DIRETTA LIVE dell’incontro tra la wild card italiana Luciano ... (oasport)

Altre Notizie

Luciano Darderi Faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Santiago ATP 250 Round of 16: The match will be played at the Court Jaime Fillol in Santiago. The LIVE TV broadcast of Darderi-Cerundolo at the Santiago 2024 tournament will be aired on Sky Sport Tennis. The match is also ...ilmessaggero

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundulo Prediction and LIVE Streaming Details of Chile Open 2024 Clash: Darderi Aims to Extend Good Run: The final match between Darderi and Cerundolo was at the Rio Open this year, and Cerundolo equaled the stats by winning it 6-2, 6-2. The head-to-head remains 2-2. The match will be streaming LIVE on ...thesportsrush

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo Preview & Prediction | 2024 Chile Open | Round of 16: Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo will be televised LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK Where can I stream Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the UK Sky Sports subscribers can stream Luciano ...thestatszone

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Darderi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.