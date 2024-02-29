LIVE Darderi-Cerundolo 2-1 | ATP Santiago 2024 in DIRETTA | break e controbreak in avvio di set

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAIl programma del match 30-30 Lunga di un soffio la risposta di rovescio di. 15-30 Decisamente meglio in questo caso l’argentino con il dritto successivo alla prima. 0-30 Di poco largo il dritto in uscita dal servizio di. 0-15 Gran riflesso a rete di Luciano, bravo a confezionare una non semplice volèe di rovescio. 2-1 Game. Con il primo ACE del match l’italoargentino tiene la battuta. 40-30accorcia, ne approfitta l’azzurro andando a segno con il consueto dritto. 30-30 Sul nastro il tentativo di dritto in corsa di. 30-15 Servizio e dritto a segno per Luciano, che si carica. 15-15perde le misure del rovescio lungolinea. 15-0 Sfonda con le accelerazioni di ...

