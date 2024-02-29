LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 6-7 | 6-3 | 1-3 ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurro rimane in scia

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2° MATCH DALL’1.00) 40-0 Servizio al centro e schiaffo al volo di dritto. 30-0 Servizio ad uscire e volee smorzata per l’americano. 15-0 Demi volee fantastica da parte di. Tennis di altissima qualità in questo momento. 1-3 Gioco: il ligure arriva bene sulla palla corta e gioca un ottimo lob. A-40 Contro smorzata perfetta per. 40-40 Prima ad uscire vincente per. Che personalità. 40-Alunga la smorzata dell’italiano, il quale poi non supera la rete con il passante incrociato. 40-40 Risposta fulminea da parte di, che investeha provato a ...

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2° MATCH DALL’1.00) A-40 All’azzurro non sono bastati 3 smash per chiudere il ... (oasport)

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi Prediction, Weather and LIVE Streaming Details of 2024 Acapulco Open Clash: Confident Italian a Huge Threat For Shelton: Matteo Arnaldi and Ben Shelton will square off in a cracking second-round contest at the 2024 Acapulco Open. The SportsRush’s prediction for Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi favours Shelton to win in ...thesportsrush

Tennis, ATP Acapulco, Arnaldi e Cobolli cercano un'altra impresa, quote da ribaltare contro Shelton e Tsitsipas: Come riporta AgiproNews, Sinner non è l'unico a portare in alto il tennis italiano nel mondo. Matteo Arnaldi e Flavio Cobolli hanno ribaltato i pronostici contro Fritz e Auger-Aliassime e vogliono ...napolimagazine

Arnaldi-Shelton ad Acapulco: orario, dove vederla in tv e in streaming: La sfida tra l’italiano Matteo Arnaldi e lo statunitense Ben Shelton sarà visibile in diretta televisiva su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Tennis (205). Incontro sarà visibile in streaming su SkyGo, ...corrieredellosport