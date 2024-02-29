LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 6-7 | 6-3 | 1-3 ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA | l’azzurro rimane in scia

LIVE Arnaldi

LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 6-7, 6-3, 1-3 ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA: l’azzurro rimane in scia (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2° MATCH DALL’1.00) 40-0 Servizio al centro e schiaffo al volo di dritto. 30-0 Servizio ad uscire e volee smorzata per l’americano. 15-0 Demi volee fantastica da parte di Shelton. Tennis di altissima qualità in questo momento. 1-3 Gioco Arnaldi: il ligure arriva bene sulla palla corta e gioca un ottimo lob. A-40 Contro smorzata perfetta per l’azzurro. 40-40 Prima ad uscire vincente per Arnaldi. Che personalità. 40-A rimane lunga la smorzata dell’italiano, il quale poi non supera la rete con il passante incrociato. 40-40 Risposta fulminea da parte di Shelton, che investe Arnaldi. l’azzurro ha provato a ...
LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton, ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA: nella notte si cerca l'impresa contro l'americano

