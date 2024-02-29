Land of Bad | la recensione del film con Russell Crowe in streaming su Prime Video

Land of Bad Recensione
Nel cast l'attore britannico Ricky Whittle di The 100, che ci ha parlato di questo action di Prime Video girato accanto a Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia e ... (wired)
La recensione di Land of Bad, film dove Russell Crowe veste i panni di un capitano dell'aeronautica ed esperto di droni che deve riportare a casa un giovane ... (movieplayer)
"Land of Bad" è un'opera cinematografica che si muove con disinvoltura tra l'action movie senza fronzoli e il thriller ad alto tasso di adrenalina. Source (locchiodelcineasta)
Altre Notizie
Tribes seek Biden backing for Line 5 pipeline opposition: The oil pipeline cuts across Land belonging to the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians.eenews
non mi è piaciuto: C'è ancora domani (commento del 29/02/2024) Land of Bad (commento del 29/02/2024) Tutti tranne te (commento del 29/02/2024) Adesso vinco io - Marcello Lippi (commento del 29/02/2024) Caracas (commento ...mymovies
Outrage in UK town as GP surgery torn down and to be replaced by Lidl: There are a number of organisations looking at what Land and sites are available ... this doesn't necessarily need to be a bad thing." "The NHS can sometimes keep writing reports about how busy you ...express.co.uk