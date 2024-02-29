JULIUS MEINL STRENGTHENS COMMITMENT FOR SMALLHOLDER COFFEE FARMING FAMILIES BY JOINING THE INITIATIVE FOR COFFEE&CLIMATE (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) - VIENNA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Premium Viennese COFFEE brand, JULIUS MEINL, has officially joined the INITIATIVE for COFFEE&climate (c&c), marking a significant milestone in the alliance's ongoing efforts to address the challenges of SMALLHOLDER COFFEE FARMING FAMILIES posed by climate change. With a more than decade-long track record, c&c stands as one of the most resilient networks in the COFFEE sustainability landscape, fostering collaboration among private and public partners to tackle the profound impact of climate change on COFFEE production. As a key player in the COFFEE market, JULIUS MEINL's entry in c&c adds ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Premium Viennese COFFEE brand, JULIUS MEINL, has officially joined the INITIATIVE for COFFEE&climate (c&c), marking a significant milestone in the alliance's ongoing efforts to address the challenges of SMALLHOLDER COFFEE FARMING FAMILIES posed by climate change. With a more than decade-long track record, c&c stands as one of the most resilient networks in the COFFEE sustainability landscape, fostering collaboration among private and public partners to tackle the profound impact of climate change on COFFEE production. As a key player in the COFFEE market, JULIUS MEINL's entry in c&c adds ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
JULIUS MEINL entra nell’iniziativa coffee&climate: La storica torrefazione viennese JULIUS MEINL, con cuore produttivo a Vicenza, entra ufficialmente a far parte dell’iniziativa coffee&climate (c&c), segnando una tappa significativa nell’impegno ...foodaffairs
Video di Tendenza
Video JULIUS MEINLVideo JULIUS MEINL