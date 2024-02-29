Inter e Paramount+ | altra esclusiva | col Genoa nuova maglia animata

Inter e Paramount+, altra esclusiva: col Genoa nuova maglia animata (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) L’Inter e lo sponsor Paramount+ pronti a celebrare nuovamente l’unione tra calcio e intrattenimento, come già fatto contro la Juventus. Col Genoa nuova serie. nuova INIZIATIVA ? “Dopo la jersey dedicata alla saga Transformers, Inter e Paramount+ tornano a celebrare l’unione tra calcio ed intrattenimento con una nuova collezione di maglie (Home, Away e Third) ispirata all’iconica serie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. La maglia home dedicata alle Ninja Turtles verrà indossata dai giocatori nerazzurri per Inter-Genoa. E per l’occasione a San Siro saranno presenti quattro ospiti d’eccezione: i personaggi di Leo, Raph, Donnie e Mikey. Questi animeranno infatti il prepartita da bordocampo, ...
