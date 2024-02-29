Hibernian vs Ross County – probabili formazioni

Hibernian vs Ross County – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Il tentativo del Ross County di uscire dalla zona retrocessione della Scottish Premiership continuerà sabato 2 marzo a Easter Road. L’Hibernian è imbattuto nelle precedenti quattro partite in tutte le competizioni e sta cercando di mettere pressione sulle prime quattro. Il calcio di inizio di Hibernian vs Ross County è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Hibernian vs Ross County a che punto sono le due squadre Hibernian L’Hibernian è riuscito a ridurre il distacco dal quarto posto a soli nove punti nel turno infrasettimanale dopo il pareggio per 1-1 contro l’Hearts, estendendo la propria imbattibilità a quattro partite. Sebbene la strada sia ancora lunga, gli Hibees stanno facendo ...
