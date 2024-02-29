Grand Theft Auto 6 alla fase finale di sviluppo

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Stando alle ultime notizie riportate da Jason Schreier di Bloomberg, Rockstar Games avrebbe chiesto con una mail ai suoi dipendenti di tornare in ufficio cinque giorni a settimana a partire da aprile. La richiesta arriva mentre il titolo più atteso dell’azienda entra nelle fasi finali dello. Jenn Kolbe, Head of Publishing di Rockstar, ha dichiarato che la decisione è stata presa per motivi di produttività e sicurezza. In precedenza, Rockstar Games ha dovuto effettivamente affrontare gravi violazioni dei dati che includevano leak del codice sorgente di GTA 5. Nella stessa finestra temporale di dicembre, anche il tanto atteso trailer di GTA 6 è stato divulgato in anticipo, costringendo l’azienda a rilasciare il trailer ufficiale prima del tempo annunciato. Kolbe ha anche menzionato nella mail che il lavoro in presenza ha “benefici tangibili”, ...

Paganini non ripete, ma la Rockstar sì: reiterato da Take-Two Interactive il 2025 come (vago) periodo di uscita per Grand Theft Auto 6 In seguito ... (tuttotek)

The Alleged Victim of Tyler Boebert’s Crime: With the information available in the Arrest Affidavit provided by the Rifle Police Department, we were able to find the alleged victim of the car-break and Theft that Tyler Boebert may be charged ...kjct8

GTA VI è nell'ultima fase dello sviluppo: Rockstar riporta tutti in ufficio, stop allo smart working: Rockstar Games avrebbe chiesto a tutti i suoi sviluppatori di tornare in ufficio a partire da aprile, e di procedere con lo sviluppo di Grand Theft Auto VI solo in presenza, per cinque giorni alla ...it.ign

Rockstar tells Grand Theft Auto 6 developers to return to office full-time: Employees at Rockstar have been asked to return to the office five days a week, now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is ...eurogamer