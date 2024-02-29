Grand Theft Auto 6 alla fase finale di sviluppo

Aspettate GTA 6? Preparatevi con GTA Trilogy a SOLI 23€! (-62%)
(Adnkronos) – Stando alle ultime notizie riportate da Jason Schreier di Bloomberg, Rockstar Games avrebbe chiesto con una mail ai suoi dipendenti di tornare in ... (periodicodaily)
Nell’ultimo resoconto finanziario Take-Two Interactive, la società madre di Rockstar Games, ha apportato delle revisioni alle informazioni precedentemente ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Paganini non ripete, ma la Rockstar sì: reiterato da Take-Two Interactive il 2025 come (vago) periodo di uscita per Grand Theft Auto 6 In seguito ... (tuttotek)
Altre Notizie
The Alleged Victim of Tyler Boebert’s Crime: With the information available in the Arrest Affidavit provided by the Rifle Police Department, we were able to find the alleged victim of the car-break and Theft that Tyler Boebert may be charged ...kjct8
GTA VI è nell'ultima fase dello sviluppo: Rockstar riporta tutti in ufficio, stop allo smart working: Rockstar Games avrebbe chiesto a tutti i suoi sviluppatori di tornare in ufficio a partire da aprile, e di procedere con lo sviluppo di Grand Theft Auto VI solo in presenza, per cinque giorni alla ...it.ign
Rockstar tells Grand Theft Auto 6 developers to return to office full-time: Employees at Rockstar have been asked to return to the office five days a week, now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is ...eurogamer