Golf | SDC Championship 2024 | Moolman e Norris guidano Tris d’Italia nei primi 15

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Si è chiuso il primo giro dell’SDCin scena ai St. Francis Links dell’Eastern Cape in Sudafrica. Coppia di casa a guidare dopo le 18 buche iniziali. In testa, infatti, ci sono Pietere Shaun, entrambi con lo score di -7 (65 colpi). In particolare, perl’ultimo successo sul DP World Tour risale al 2022. Terza posizione per l’inglese Daniel Brown, che si trova a -6. Lo seguono in quattro: i padroni di casa Wilco Nienaber e Malcolm Mitchell, lo scozzese Connor Syme e il tedesco Nick Bachem, tutti a -5., il Cognizant Classic apre il Florida Swing. Tanti big in campo, c’è McIlroy, urge reazione da Francesco Molinari Buonissime notizie in casa Italia, con il -4 di Matteo Manassero e Francesco Laporta che porta entrambi all’8° posto. Con loro il ...

Moolman, Norris share SDC Championship lead: South Africa’s Pieter Moolman and Shaun Norris successfully negotiated a tricky day at St Francis Links to share the lead in Thursday’s first round of the SDC Championship.compleatgolfer

Family first for Vincent brothers despite LIV Golf team rivalry: Feb 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent and younger brother Kieran may be on different LIV Golf teams but "family trumps everything" for the siblings who have earned the chance to compete on the ...reuters

South Africans Moolman, Norris share lead at SDC Championship: South African Pieter Moolman had a near perfect start while compatriot Shaun Norris finished strongly to share the lead after the first round of the SDC Championship at St Francis Links in South ...straitstimes