Fulham-Brighton, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024)Fulham-Brighton è una partita della ventisettesima giornata di PremierLeague e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: diretta tv, streaming, probabiliformazioni, pronostici.
Dopo la sconfitta subita mercoledì scorso (1-0) nel quinto turno di FA Cup con il Wolverhampton, il Brighton di Roberto De Zerbi resta in corsa solo su due fronti: campionato ed Europa League. Per quanto riguarda la PremierLeague, i Seagulls, probabilmente condizionati dal doppio impegno, stanno facendo molta più fatica rispetto all’anno scorso. E non sono affatto sicuri di giocare le coppe europee anche nella prossima stagione.
Dunk – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Il Brighton, anche a causa dei continui infortuni – in FA Cup ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente
Altre Notizie
Roma-Brighton, crisi De Zerbi: quattro assenti UFFICIALI: Roma-Brighton è ormai attualità e, attraverso delle recenti dichiarazioni, De Zerbi ha aggiornato sulla situazione infortuni della propria rosa L’attesa e delicata gara di andata degli ottavi di ...asromalive
Rasmus Hojlund among seven Premier League stars up for POTM award: Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is in contention to win the Premier League’s Player of the Month award following a record-breaking month for the 21-year-old. Hojlund is one of seven players ...msn
Who are the teenagers tearing up the Premier League: Let's learn a bit more about the stars of now and of the future, and delve a bit deeper into other teenagers making a name for themselves in the Premier League.bbc.co.uk