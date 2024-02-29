F1 live | prime libere del Gp del Barhain | vola la Racing Bulls di Ricciardo Ottavo Leclerc su Ferrari Alle 16 le FP2 in diretta

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Roma, 29 febbraio 2024 - Oggi comincia il mondiale di Formula Uno 2024 con il GP del Bahrain. Il re resta Max Verstappen, il grande favorito per il quarto titolo mondiale consecutivo sulla sua Red Bull. Finisca anche l'attesa per vedere le nuoveSF-24 all'opera. Charles, vincente su questo tracciato due anni fa anche per i bookmakers che lo vedono come il primo avversario dell'olandesente, primo nelle quote. Poi c'è Carlos Sainz, all'ultimo anno con la Rossa perché nel 2025 sarà sostituito da Lewis Hamilton, intenzionato a dare il massimo per chiudere in bellezza e magari far pentire Maranello per il futuro avvicendamento. Una cusiorità, quella iniziata oggi è la stagione più lunga della storia della Formula 1 con 24 Gp in calendario. FP1 A sorpresa la monoposto più veloce è stata la...

Sunak says the UK is descending into mob rule. Critics accuse him of undermining protest rights: prime Minister Rishi Sunak says Britain is descending into “mob rule” because of the pressures created by protests against the Israel-Hamas war.local10

Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says west trying to ‘destroy us’ in major address to Russian parliament: Russian president says west is seeking to ‘contain our development’ in Moscow address. More than 500 identified as war crimes suspects, says Ukraine 13:37 Ukraine has identified 511 people ...msn

live UPDATES: Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed: Israeli occupation forces in war-torn Gaza opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians at an aid distribution point Thursday, killing at least 104 people and wounding over 700, according to Palestinian ...english.ahram.eg