F1: Gp Bahrain, Ricciardo leader nelle prime libere davanti alle McLaren (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Sakhir, 29 feb. - (Adnkronos) - Daniel Ricciardo è il più veloce nella prima sessione di prove libere del Gp del Bahrain, prima prova del mondiale di F1. Sul circuito di Sakhir l'australiano al volante della Racing Bulls gira in 1'32"869 precedendo le due McLaren dell'inglese Lando Norris (1'32"901) e del connazionale Oscar Piastri (1'33"113). Sesto tempo per il campione del mondo in carica, l'olandese della Red Bull Max Verstappen (1'33"238) e ottavo posto per la migliore delle Ferrari, quella del monegasco Charles Leclerc (1'33"268). alle 16 la seconda sessione di prove libere.
