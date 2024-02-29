Everton-West Ham, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici
Tornato in Premier League con un po’ di respiro sulla zona retrocessione, l’Everton accoglie il West Ham United nella sua sede di Goodison Park sabato 2 marzo ... (sport.periodicodaily)
2023-12-08 00:08:00 Fermi tutti! Posticipi della 15esima giornata di Premier League nella serata di Sant’Ambrogio: in campo alle ... (justcalcio)
La 15ª giornata di Premier League si chiude con la sconfitta del Tottenham contro il West Ham per 2 - 1 , con la squadra di Postecoglou in piena Crisi. Arriva ... (corrieredellosport)
Altre Notizie
Ranking the Premier League teams with the most set-piece goals this season | OneFootball: Arsenal have earned a reputation as set-piece specialists this season with Mikel Arteta’s team finding another string to their bow. The Gunners have been deadly from dead-balls during the current ...onefootball
Everton Midfield Duo Face Late Fitness Checks: Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye face late fitness checks ahead of Everton's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park this weekend. The Blues host David Moyes' side on Saturday ...evertonfc
Endoscopy saved my life says, former Everton footballer: Among those supporting the initiative is ex-Everton and Republic of Ireland footballer Kevin Sheedy, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer aged 52. The former midfielder finished treatment five years ...msn