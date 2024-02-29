Everton vs West Ham United – probabili formazioni

Everton vs West Ham United – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Tornato in Premier League con un po’ di respiro sulla zona retrocessione, l’Everton accoglie il West Ham United nella sua sede di Goodison Park sabato 2 marzo pomeriggio. Entrambe le squadre hanno avuto motivo di festeggiare negli ultimi giorni, visto che la detrazione di punti dei Toffees è stata ridotta in appello, mentre gli Hammers hanno ottenuto tardivamente la loro prima vittoria del 2024 al nono tentativo. Il calcio di inizio di Everton vs West Ham United è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Everton vs West Ham United a che punto sono le due squadre Everton Balzato di due posizioni nella classifica della Premier League senza nemmeno calciare un pallone, l’Everton – ...
