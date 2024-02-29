Dundee vs Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni

Scottish Premiership Team of The Week: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Ross County players make best XI: Rangers won 2-1 at Kilmarnock; Motherwell beat Livingston 3-1; Aberdeen lost 2-0 to St Johnstone; Hearts and Hibs drew 1-1; Ross County vs St Mirren also finished 1-1 ...skysports

We just keep going – Jack Butland insists Rangers’ focus only on next challenge: Two goals in four second-half minutes helped leaders Rangers come back to win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night and remain two points clear of Celtic.beinsports

Rangers & Celtic in Scottish Premiership title race: State of play with 10 games left: Rangers and Celtic are poised for a thrilling run-in - these are the factors that will shape the climax of the Scottish Premiership race.ca.sports.yahoo