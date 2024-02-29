Dundee vs Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni

Dundee Kilmarnock

Dundee vs Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Il Dundee cercherà di tornare a vincere dopo la sconfitta per 7-1 subita nel turno infrasettimanale quando ospiterà il Kilmarnock sabato 2 marzo. Gli ospiti sono attualmente aggrappati alla vetta della classifica della Scottish Premiership e cercano di reagire alla sconfitta subita nell’ultima uscita. Il calcio di inizio di DundeeKilmarnock è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita DundeeKilmarnock a che punto sono le due squadre Dundee Il Dundee arriva a questo fine settimana con una serie di sconfitte consecutive, dopo essere stato battuto prima dall’Hibernian e poi dal Celtic, ma è stata la prestazione di metà settimana a far riflettere Tony Docherty. Gli Hoops hanno sconfitto i Dark Blues per 7-1, un risultato che la squadra ...
