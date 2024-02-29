Disneyland Tokyo, le novità di Fantasy Spring, da Frozen a Rapunzel (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024)
A DisneylandTokyo sta per essere inaugurata FantasySprings, la nuova area tematica del parco divertimenti a tema Rapunzel, Frozen e Peter Pan. In vista della grande cerimonia d’inaugurazione il 6 giugno, Disney ha rivelato tanti nuovi dettagli sulle aree ispirate a tre dei film più amati dei Walt Disney Animation Studios, tra cui il festival delle Lanterne di Rapunzel e il banchetto reale di Arendelle.
Rapunzel è uno dei film più popolari della Disney e per la prima volta in un parco Disney gli ospiti potranno rivivere la storia della principessa attraverso feste, luoghi e incontri ispirati al
