Iconic Moments in Horse Racing History: In 2015, no one had had won the Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978 ... Michael currently works on a freelance basis, producing Daily content for various outlets within the sports industry.eclipsemagazine.co.uk

10 Best smartwatches for men: Style and functionality combined: Thebest smartwatch for menwillgo above and above, housing a variety of features and apps while meeting your Daily requirements ... Its practical rotating Crown facilitates navigation, and Bluetooth ...tech.hindustantimes

York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices: 21 E 9th Ave, North York: Patricia Ames to Crown Capital Management, $205,000 220 E 6th Ave & E 6th Ave, North York: Carl Motley Jr to Kelvin Green, $225,000 205 Sheffield Dr, York Twp: Mary Saylor to ...ydr