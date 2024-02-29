Daily Crown | il principe Harry tornerà ‘il più possibile’ a trovare re Carlo

Daily Crown: il principe Harry tornerà ‘il più possibile’ a trovare re Carlo (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Londra, 29 feb. (Adnkronos) – Il principe Harry tornerà “il più possibile” nel Regno Unito a trovare il padre, dopo la diagnosi di cancro fatta a re Carlo. Il duca di Sussex ha visto il sovrano subito dopo l’annuncio della sua malattia, in un viaggio lampo dalla California a inizio mese. Secondo fonti vicine al secondogenito di Carlo, Harry desidererebbe avere un ruolo reale, aiutando il padre, nel momento in cui questi è costretto a rinviare i propri impegni pubblici. Il principe Harry ha dichiarato al programma Good Morning America della Abc che ha intenzione di vedere la sua famiglia “il più possibile” dopo la diagnosi del re e di sperare che la malattia possa “riunire la famiglia, che ama”, ma, ha aggiunto di avere “anche una ...
