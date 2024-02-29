Coyote vs Acme | Will Forte ammette | Probabilmente non vedrete mai il film

Coyote vs Acme, Will Forte ammette: "Probabilmente non vedrete mai il film" (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Will Forte ha condiviso un post su Instagram in cui parla del destino del film Coyote vs. Acme, esprimendo il suo dispiacere per quanto accaduto. Coyote vs. Acme Probabilmente non arriverà mai sugli schermi, come ha svelato ora l'attore Will Forte in un post condiviso su Instagram. Warner Bros aveva cancellato la distribuzione del film nel mese di novembre e, da allora, il destino del progetto è rimasto totalmente incerto. Le dichiarazioni del protagonista Nel suo messaggio condiviso online, Will Forte si è rivolto al cast e alla troupe di Coyote vs. Acme dichiarando: "So che molti di voi non hanno avuto l'occasione di vedere il nostro ...
