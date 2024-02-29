Bubbles Revolution | il più grande show di bolle di sapone al mondo

"Bubbles Revolution", il più grande show di bolle di sapone al mondo (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Sabato 2 (alle 17 e alle 20) e domenica 3 marzo (alle 15 e alle 18) arriva all'Auditorium della Conciliazione Bubbles Revolution, l'emozionante show di Marco Zoppi e Rolanda, considerati tra i massimi Bubbles Artist internazionali e insigniti a New York dall'International Magician Society del Merlin Award, l'Oscar della Magia. Reduce da un tour in tutto il mondo, Marco Zoppi torna nella Capitale dopo lo straordinario successo dello scorso anno, quando registrò 6000 presenze al Teatro Olimpico concludendo la permanenza col sold out. L'esperienza delle bolle di sapone appartiene al vissuto di ciascuno di noi e forse è uno dei primi affascinanti misteri che catturano la nostra fantasia. La meravigliosa perfezione della rotondità, la fragilità impalpabile, l'evanescenza ...
