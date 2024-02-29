Brentford vs Chelsea – probabili formazioni

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Dopo la vittoria infrasettimanale in FA Cup, ilsi reca al Gtech Community Stadium per affrontare i rivali delin Premier League sabato 2 marzo pomeriggio. I Blues cercheranno la rivincita contro le Api dopo la sconfitta per 2-0 subita allo Stamford Bridge poco più di quattro mesi fa. Il calcio di inizio diè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitaa che punto sono le due squadreNell’era moderna, qualsiasi manager che subisca 12 sconfitte in campionato in un periodo di 15 partite si troverebbe di solito sotto un’immensa pressione per mantenere il proprio posto di lavoro, ma questo non sembra essere il caso del capo delThomas Frank, che sembra avere il pieno ...

