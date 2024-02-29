Brentford vs Chelsea – probabili formazioni

Brentford-Chelsea, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici
Brentford-Chelsea è una partita della ventisettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: diretta tv, streaming, probabili formazioni, ... (ilveggente)
L'attaccante del Brentford Ivan Toney è pronto al rientro in campo, dopo la squalifica per calcio scommesse. Da qualche mese è... (calciomercato)
Altre Notizie
Conor Gallagher admits Chelsea squad have been ‘really down’ since Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool: Chelsea take on Brentford in north-west London on Saturday as they look to improve their recent Premier League form. The Bees are five points above the relegation zone in 16th, following the Premier ...metro.co.uk
Brentford vs Chelsea preview: Best free betting tips, odds and predictions: Brentford and Chelsea clash in Saturday's Premier League encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium. SunSport betting experts have previewed the contest, and carefully selected our best bets, tips and ...thesun.co.uk
Brentford v Chelsea: Pick of the stats: Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Brentford and Chelsea in the Premier League. After their 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in October, Brentford are looking to complete only ...sports.yahoo