Brentford-Chelsea | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Brentford Chelsea

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilveggente©

Fonte : ilveggente
Brentford-Chelsea, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Brentford-Chelsea è una partita della ventisettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: diretta tv, streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici. In settimana il Chelsea è tornato a vincere e l’ha fatto in FA Cup, battendo 3-2 il Leeds, squadra che milita nel campionato cadetto inglese, e qualificandosi ai quarti di finale della più importante coppa nazionale (affronterà il Leicester di Enzo Maresca a metà marzo). I Blues non hanno particolarmente brillato ed hanno avuto la meglio solamente allo scadere, grazie ad una rete di Gallagher, evitando così il fastidioso replay, vale a dire la ripetizione della partita. I giocatori del Chelsea – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Gli uomini di Mauricio Pochettino, dopo aver perso la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente

Brentford-Chelsea, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici

  • Brentford Chelsea

    L'attaccante del Brentford Ivan Toney è pronto al rientro in campo, dopo la squalifica per calcio scommesse. Da qualche mese è... (calciomercato)

Altre Notizie

Andy Cole tells Man United to sign striker both Arsenal and Chelsea are chasing: Ivan Toney appears to have no long-term future at Brentford; when the summer transfer market opens in 2024, the attacker will likely try his luck at another team.msn

Team News: Brentford vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs: Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football. Preview: Brentford vs. Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups ...sportsmole.co.uk

How Chelsea could line up against Brentford: Chelsea could be without as many as nine players for Saturday's Premier League encounter with West London rivals Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.sportsmole.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Brentford Chelsea
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.