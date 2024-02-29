Biosense Webster Announces CE Mark approval in Europe for VARIPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) Platform (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Biosense Webster, Inc., a global leader in cardiac arrhythmia treatment and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, today announced European CE Mark approval of the VARIPULSE™ Platform for the treatment of symptomatic drug refractory recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) using Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA). The VARIPULSE™ Platform is comprised of the VARIPULSE™ Catheter, a variable-loop multielectrode catheter; the TRUPULSE™ Generator, a multichannel PFA generator; and CARTO™ 3 System, the world's leading 3D cardiac mapping system. The VARIPULSE™ Platform is the first and only CARTO™
