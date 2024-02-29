Biathlon, IBU Cup Obertilliach I 2024: nelle sprint 12° David Zingerle e 16ma Francesca Brocchiero
I Mondiali di Biathlon 2024, che si svolgerà a Nové M?sto na Morav?, Repubblica Ceca, dal 7 al 18 febbraio, sarà trasmesso in diretta da almeno 20 membri EBU. ... (sportintv.eu)
Duplice quarto posto per l’Italia nell’ultima giornata, la seconda delle due consecutive dedicate alle sprint, della tappa dell’IBU Junior Cup 2023-2024 di ... (oasport)
Cala il sipario sull’appuntamento di Arber (Germania), tappa della IBU Cup 2023-2024. Ultimo giorno di gare nell’appuntamento tedesco del circuito cadetto del ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
Biathlon, IBU Cup Obertilliach I 2024: nelle sprint 12° David Zingerle e 16ma Francesca Brocchiero: Si è aperta ad Obertilliach, in Austria, la prima delle due tappe consecutive dell'IBU Cup 2023-2024 di Biathlon: nelle sprint odierne in casa Italia si registrano il 12° posto di David Zingerle nella ...oasport
Oberthaler sprints to the podium in home race: Strong start for Austria's Biathlon ladies at the home IBU Cup in Obertilliach. Kristina Oberthaler from Salzburg makes no mistakes in the sprint and finishes in third place. Fredrik Mühlbacher is the ...krone.at
Biathlon-Einzel am Holmenkollen abgesagt: Dies teilte die Internationale Biathlon-Union (IBU) kurz vor dem Start des Weltcups mit. Das Rennen soll am Freitag nachgeholt werden. "Es ist alles probiert worden bis zum Beginn des Anschießens. Die ...sport.de