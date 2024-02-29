Biathlon | IBU Cup Obertilliach I 2024 | nelle sprint 12° David Zingerle e 16ma Francesca Brocchiero

Biathlon, IBU Cup Obertilliach I 2024: nelle sprint 12° David Zingerle e 16ma Francesca Brocchiero (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Si è aperta ad Obertilliach, in Austria, la prima delle due tappe consecutive dell’IBU Cup 2023-2024 di Biathlon: nelle sprint odierne in casa Italia si registrano il 12° posto di David Zingerle nella 10 km maschile e la 16ma posizione di Francesca Brocchiero nella 7.5 km femminile. Nella 10 km maschile il podio è tutto norvegese, con la vittoria di Mats Oeverby (10/10 al tiro) in 23’34?7, davanti ai connazionali Sindre Fjellheim Jorde (2 bersagli mancati in piedi), secondo a 39?9, e Sverre Dahlen Aspenes (3 errori complessivi), terzo a 47?0. Tutti gli azzurri si qualificano per l’inseguimento di sabato: vanno a punti David Zingerle (10/10 al poligono), 12° a 1’26?1, Nicola Romanin (3 ...
