Ben Gvir | ' fermare la fornitura di aiuti umanitari a Gaza'

Ben Gvir

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Fonte : quotidiano
Ben Gvir, 'fermare la fornitura di aiuti umanitari a Gaza' (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) La fornitura di aiuti umanitari ai palestinesi facilitata dall'esercito israeliano mette in pericolo i soldati. Lo ha detto il ministro della Sicurezza nazionale israeliano e leader di destra radicale Itamar Ben Gvir riferendosi all'incidente a nord di Gaza dove, secondo Hamas, sono state uccise dai soldati oltre 100 persone in attesa degli aiuti. Una versione che Israele ha contestato mostrando un video della folla che assalta i camion degli aiuti stessi. "Oggi - ha aggiunto - è stato provato che il trasferimento di aiuti umanitari a Gaza non solo è follia mentre i nostri ostaggi sono trattenuti nella Striscia, ma danneggia anche i soldati dell'esercito". L'incidente - secondo Ben Gvir - "è un'altra ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

Ben Gvir, 'fermare la fornitura di aiuti umanitari a Gaza'

  • Ben Gvir

    Pubblicato il 14 Febbraio, 2024 Il piccolissimo spiraglio di pace, che si era intravisto dopo la controproposta di tregua che Hamas aveva sottoposto ad ... (dayitalianews)

  • Ben Gvir

    Una donna israeliana è rimasta vittima della pioggia di razzi lanciata dal Libano contro il nord di Israele. Nessuno ha rivendicato l'attacco, ma in molti ... (fanpage)

  • Ben Gvir

    Le notizie di mercoledì 14 febbraio sul conflitto tra Israele e Hamas, in diretta.Colloquio al Cairo tra i rappresentanti di Usa, Israele, Egitto e Qatar ... (corriere)

Altre Notizie

Israel is still reviewing access to Al Aqsa over Ramadan: "The specific issue of prayer on the Temple Mount, in Al Aqsa, is currently still under discussion by the cabinet," Government Spokesperson Avi Hyman said in a briefing on Thursday.jpost

After deadly Gaza crowd crush, Ben Gvir says Israeli provision of aid endangers soldiers, must stop: The provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinians endangers Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir declares, after dozens of Palestinians were ...msn

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Israel Says It's Still Reviewing Access to Al Aqsa Mosque During Ramadan: February 29th, 15PM February 29th, 15PM (Fixes typo in paragraph 2 so it reads "Islam's" third-ho ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Ben Gvir
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.