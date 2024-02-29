Ben Gvir, 'fermare la fornitura di aiuti umanitari a Gaza'
Pubblicato il 14 Febbraio, 2024 Il piccolissimo spiraglio di pace, che si era intravisto dopo la controproposta di tregua che Hamas aveva sottoposto ad ... (dayitalianews)
Una donna israeliana è rimasta vittima della pioggia di razzi lanciata dal Libano contro il nord di Israele. Nessuno ha rivendicato l'attacco, ma in molti ... (fanpage)
Le notizie di mercoledì 14 febbraio sul conflitto tra Israele e Hamas, in diretta.Colloquio al Cairo tra i rappresentanti di Usa, Israele, Egitto e Qatar ... (corriere)
Israel is still reviewing access to Al Aqsa over Ramadan: "The specific issue of prayer on the Temple Mount, in Al Aqsa, is currently still under discussion by the cabinet," Government Spokesperson Avi Hyman said in a briefing on Thursday.jpost
After deadly Gaza crowd crush, Ben Gvir says Israeli provision of aid endangers soldiers, must stop: The provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinians endangers Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir declares, after dozens of Palestinians were ...msn
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Israel Says It's Still Reviewing Access to Al Aqsa Mosque During Ramadan: February 29th, 15PM February 29th, 15PM (Fixes typo in paragraph 2 so it reads "Islam's" third-ho ...msn