ASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia ROG Falchion RX Low Profile

ASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia ROG Falchion RX Low Profile (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) ASUS Republic of Gamers ha annunciato nelle ultime ore l’arrivo della nuova tastiera gaming ROG Falchion RX Low Profile Questa tastiera gaming al 65% a basso profilo incorpora magistralmente i tasti freccia e di navigazione ed un pannello interattivo touch in una cornice al 60%. Il design compatto e sottile con i tasti freccia e di navigazione incredibilmente incastonata in un telaio al 60% dal profilo di appena 26,5 mm. Presenti nuovi swtich ottici prelubrificati ROG RX Red a basso profilo dotati di illuminazione centrale che garantiscono una pressione dei tasti senza oscillazioni con un ritardo di rimbalzo prossimo allo zero. Infine, presente il pulsante multifunzione ed il pannello a sfioramento interattivo. Per un accesso pratico e immediato alla riproduzione/pausa dei contenuti ...
