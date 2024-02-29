America’s Cup | i convocati di Luna Rossa per la versione giovanile | c’è Gradoni | sei under 25 per Barcellona

America’s Cup, i convocati di Luna Rossa per la versione giovanile: c’è Gradoni, sei under 25 per Barcellona (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Luna Rossa si sta preparando per partecipare alla America’s Cup. Il sodalizio italiano sarà impegnato nella prossima edizione della competizione sportiva più antica al mondo, che andrà in scena nelle acque di Barcellona tra agosto e settembre 2024. Ad aprire le danze sarà la Louis Vuitton Cup, ovvero il torneo degli sfidanti tra i ragazzi dello skipper Max Sirena, Ineos Britannia, Alinghi, American Magic e Orient Express: chi vincerà guadagnerà il diritto di fronteggiare Team New Zealand nel Match Race che metterà in palio la Vecchia Brocca. A fare da contorno alla manifestazione sono state istituite, per la prima volta nella storica, due competizione di categoria: una riservata ai giovani (uomini) e una alle donne. La UniCredit Youth America’s Cup si disputerà sempre in terra catalana tra il 17 e il ...
