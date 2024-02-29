America's Cup, i convocati di Luna Rossa per la versione giovanile: c'è Gradoni, sei under 25 per Barcellona
2-2 break Shelton: doppio fallo, il secondo del ...
Luna Rossa prosegue la marcia di avvicinamento alla America’s Cup 2024, che andrà in scena tra agosto e ottobre nelle acque di Barcellona. Il sodalizio ... (oasport)
