Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain nel nuovo “Re Lear” di Bernard Rose

Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain nel nuovo “Re Lear” di Bernard Rose (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Un nuovo adattamento di William Shakespeare è in arrivo sul grande schermo dopo il Macbeth del 2021 di Joel Coen. Come riportato in esclusiva da Deadline, Bernard Rose (Amata immortale, Candyman, Anna Karenina) sta scrivendo un adattamento cinematografico di Re Lear, una delle opere più importanti del drammaturgo inglese. Al Pacino interpreterà il Re, mentre Jessica Chastain avrà il ruolo di Goneril. I due hanno già lavorato insieme in Wilde Salomé nel 2011, pellicola diretta ed interpretata dallo stesso Al Pacino, nella quale Jessica Chastain era Salomè. Il film sarà prodotto da Barry Navidi, alla quinta collaborazione con Al Pacino (la più recente Modì di Johnny Depp, il biopic su Amedeo ...
Re Lear, Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain nel cast del film tratto dall'opera di Shakespeare

    Al Pacino e Jessica Chastain reciteranno di nuovo insieme in occasione del film Lear, Rex..., un nuovo progetto ispirato al Re Lear di William Shakespeare.

