AEW: Collision registra un brusco calo di ascolti
La pietanza principale della puntata di stanotte di AEW Collision era rappresentata dallo scontro tra Bryan Danielson e Jun Akiyama. Come “antipasto” a ... (zonawrestling)
La AEW ha come sempre annunciato l’intera card di Rampage (in onda domani, lunedì in Italia) ed un nuovo incontro per quanto concerne l’appuntamento ... (zonawrestling)
Prima di ritirarsi dal ruolo di wrestler a tempo pieno, Bryan Danielson sta disputando parecchi dream match avviandosi verso una spettacolare chiusura ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Collision Spoilers For 3/2 (Taped On 2/28): After the February 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling taped matches for the March 2 episode of AEW Collision from the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The ...yahoo
AEW Collision spoilers from Huntsville, Alabama: Spoilers are courtesy of PWInsider.**********Christian Cage, Roderick Strong, Killswitch & Brian Cage defeated Orange Cassidy, Daniel Garcia, Trent Beretta & HookKillswitch pinned Beretta to win the ...msn
AEW Collision Prepares for an Action-Packed Show on March 2nd: During the latest airing of AEW Dynamite, it was made official that AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will team up with HOOK, Daniel Garcia, and Trent Beretta. Together, they will take on an ...msn