AEW | Collision registra un brusco calo di ascolti

AEW: Collision registra un brusco calo di ascolti (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) L’ultimo episodio di AEW Collision, trasmesso sabato su TNT Drama, ha registrato un’audience di 385.000 spettatori. Questo numero rappresenta un calo del 21,58% rispetto ai 491.000 spettatori ottenuti due settimane fa. Dopo una settimana di pausa forzata per l’NBA All Star Game, lo show del sabato sera della All Elite Wrestling ha ottenuto il secondo peggior risultato del 2024. AEW Collision ha anche subito un calo nella demografia d’interesse tra i 18 e i 49 anni. Lo show di questa settimana ha ottenuto un risultato di 0,11 in questo settore, perdendo quattro centesimi rispetto al numero registrato la settimana precedente. L’episodio del 24 febbraio 2024 ha incluso vari momenti salienti in vista di Revolution 2024, tra cui la vittoria di Powerhouse Hobbs su Sammy Guevara, ...
